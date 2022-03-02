Iran-Iraq trade capacity at $30bn: TPOI

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency (MNA) on Wednesday, Farzad Piltan said that the two countries of Iran and Iraq enjoy high capability and potential to enhance their bilateral trade at $30 billion annually.

As the responsible body of country’s foreign trade, “We believe that capacities of trade and economic cooperation between Iran and Iraq is at least $30 billion.”

In the fields of imports, exports, technical and engineering services as well as in the fields of joint investment in transit and even swap of some products, the two countries can achieve their economic and trade cooperation at the highest level, he emphasized.

Building trade and commercial infrastructure is one of the most important issues that should be taken into serious consideration, he said, adding, “This means that the country must be able to strengthen customs, transportation and banking infrastructures, most of which is related to the Iraqi provinces in the vicinity of southern province of Khuzestan.”

It is hoped that Khuzestan Chamber of Commerce will cooperate TPOI in this respect, Piltan underscored.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he placed special emphasis on the unified management of Chazzabeh and Shalamcheh Border Terminals and said that the government is also working to facilitate the railway connection between Iran and Iraq.

