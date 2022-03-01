Iran’s non-oil exports tops $45bn in 11 months: TPOI

Speaking in a get-together meeting with exemplary exporters of the country on Tuesday, Farhad Nouri reiterated that over $45 billion worth of non-oil goods was exported from the country from March 21, 2021 to Feb. 22, 2022.

Of total $45 billion exports value, $43.5 billion of which related to the export of goods while more than $2 billion of which related to the export of technical and engineering services, he added.

Iran’s foreign trade in 11 months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21, 2021 to Feb. 22, 2022) hit $90 billion, showing a 38 percent growth as compared to last year’s corresponding period.

