  1. Economy
Mar 1, 2022, 8:00 PM

Iran’s non-oil exports tops $45bn in 11 months: TPOI

TEHRAN, Mar. 01 (MNA) – Deputy Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) for Services and Goods Exports Development Affairs announced the export of more than $45 billion worth of non-oil goods in 11 months of current year.

Speaking in a get-together meeting with exemplary exporters of the country on Tuesday, Farhad Nouri reiterated that over $45 billion worth of non-oil goods was exported from the country from March 21, 2021 to Feb. 22, 2022.

Of total $45 billion exports value, $43.5 billion of which related to the export of goods while more than $2 billion of which related to the export of technical and engineering services, he added.

Iran’s foreign trade in 11 months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21, 2021 to Feb. 22, 2022) hit $90 billion, showing a 38 percent growth as compared to last year’s corresponding period.

