Facilitating trade exchanges on agenda of Iran, Nigeria

Mohammad Sadegh Ghannadzadeh made the remarks at the sixth session of the Iran-Nigeria Joint Commission, noting, "Nigeria, as the top economic power of Africa, is one of the most valuable partners for Iran."

Both countries, with OPEC membership, enjoy rich oil and gas resources, he underlined.

The two states own a stake of over 15 percent of the Islamic Development Bank, he noted.

However, the level of trade and economic relations between the two countries is not proper, he further noted.

The meetings of the commission are being held in Tehran from June 6 to 10.

Around 40 Nigerian officials from various ministries, departments and agencies have participated in the event.

