Iran strongly condemns Israeli aggression against Lebanon

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei, has strongly condemned the ongoing criminal attacks by the Zionist regime against Lebanon, particularly the recent terrorist attack in Beirut’s southern suburb (Dahiyeh), which resulted in the martyrdom of several Lebanese citizens, including a Hezbollah official and his son.

Baghaei pointed out that Israel has violated the ceasefire over 2,000 times, encroaching on Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity while targeting and assassinating Lebanese civilians.

He described these brutal assaults as a blatant violation of international law and human rights, criticizing the inaction of ceasefire guarantors as disgraceful and a clear sign of their unreliability.

Expressing deep regret over the continued failure of international organizations, particularly the UN Security Council, to respond to Israel’s provocations and heinous crimes in Lebanon and occupied Palestine, Baghaei blamed the US and other Western supporters of the Zionist regime for being complicit in its crimes.

He urged regional countries to take serious action against Israel’s expansionist and warmongering policies.

MP/