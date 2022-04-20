  1. Economy
Iranian Official:

Vegetables exports via Parviz Khan gate continue as usual

TEHRAN, Apr. 20 (MNA) – The Director-General of Parviz Khan Customs in Qasr-e Shirin city said that export of agricultural products including fresh fruits and vegetables is underway as usual non-stop.

Ghasem Motalebi made the remarks on Wednesday in an interview with Iranian media and stated that despite the announcing prohibition of the export of tomatoes, potatoes, onions, etc. from customs origin of the country, there was not any halt to exports of these products.

This official border crossing is one of the most active borders in the country for the export of non-oil goods, he said, adding that the exports of goods is done via this border in the shortest time possible and priority is given to the exports with perishable products, the director-general emphasized.

He went on to say that about 200 trucks loaded with fresh fruits and vegetables exported their products through this official border crossing to neighboring Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

