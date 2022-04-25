Iran export of products to Turkey up 141% last year: official

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Sunday, Mehrdad Sa’adat pointed to the increasing trend of the country’s foreign trade in terms of value and stated that the country has previously registered $21 billion worth of trade with Turkey in this period.

Iran enjoys high capacities and potential to boost its trade with Turkey in a way that Iran is able to increase the level of its trade up to $15 billion with this country at the first stage.

Iran-Turkey Joint Chamber of Commerce has taken giant measures in boosting bilateral trade, the most important of which can be referred to organizing prestigious exhibitions and seminars which have been highly welcomed, he said, adding that suitable ways also have been paved for Iranians living in Turkey to establish very close relations with Turkish investors.

He went on to say that Turkey imported $300 billion worth of products from various countries in 2021 and called on the government officials to throw their weight behind the private sector in line with realizing most economic objectives of the country in this respect.

Iran exported $6.1 billion worth of non-oil products to Turkey in 1400 (from March 21, 2021 to March 20, 2022), showing a 141 percent growth, he added.

MA/IRN84726213