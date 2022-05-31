Nigerian trade-political delegation to arrive in Iran

In the meeting, a number of cooperation agreements would be signed and sealed between Iran and Nigeria in the presence of Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Seyyed Reza Fatemi Amin and also Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs.

According to the scheduled program, the visiting Nigerian Foreign Minister will meet and hold talks with Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber and also Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf to discuss bilateral ties and issued of mutual interests.

This visit has been made in line with the plan adopted by the Iranian government to develop and expand trade relations with African countries and it is expected that, with signing of memoranda of understanding (MoUs), trade exchanges between the two countries would increase considerably in a short period of time.

Nigeria is one of Iran's four trading partners in African Continent. Earlier, the Director-General of Arab-African Office of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran Farzad Piltan had stressed the need to increase exports to Nigeria in post-corona period.

He said that Iran’s export of products to Nigeria in the first six months of the last year (from March 21 to Sep. 22, 2021) registered an eight percent hike.

MA/5503982