Iran-Russia Trade Conference kicked off in Moscow

In this prestigious conference, Iranian Ambassador to the Russian Federation Kazem Jalali, Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Alireza Peyman-Pak and President of Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sergey Katyrin delivered lectures regarding the capacities of economic and trade cooperation between Iran and Russia especially in the current situation.

Representatives of 70 Iranian and 300 Russian companies in 9 different sectors, including industry, technology, petrochemicals, medicine, food industry, etc., held face-to-face business meetings and negotiated with each other.

A 70-member Iranian delegation arrived in Russian capital of Moscow on Monday to boost trade relations and hold economic talks with Russia.

The delegation is from various fields such as cement, aquaculture, food industry, bags and shoes industry, clothing, medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, academics, etc.

MA/IRN84708148