Iran determined to enhance trade coop. with African states

In this virtual meeting, envoys of the Islamic Republic of Iran in African countries called for taking advantage of opportunities as well as resolving hurdles ahead of exports growth of the country to the African countries.

Turning to the efforts of 13th government to improve foreign trade balance and also strengthening economic and trade ties with African countries, Mehdi Safari Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy said that several expert-level meeting were held with African countries' economic delegations in the past nine months.

Through the coordination made in this regard, joint economic commission will be held with other countries in the first six months of this year (started March 21, 2022), he emphasized.

Non-oil products especially in the field of knowledge-based, technical and engineering services, medicine and medical equipment, food products and construction materials are among the sectors that have great potential for export growth to African countries, Safari added.

Need to launch a shipping line and direct airlines between Iran and African countries as well as opportunity of transiting products from Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to Africa via Iranian land and sea routes was one of the other topics discussed at this virtual meeting.

