Amir-Abdollahian invites Ghana soccer team to Kish Island

Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, who is visiting Tehran at the head of a delegation to attend the seventh meeting Iran-Ghana Permanent Cooperation Commission, held a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Tuesday.

During the meeting, which was also attended by the Ghanian deputy foreign minister Thomas Mbomba, the two sides discussed issues of mutual interest.

In the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian assessed the holding of the seventh meeting of the Joint Commission implies that the two nations are seriously determined to expand relations and also the pragmatic approach of the Islamic Republic of Iran to develop relations and cooperation.

The Iranian minister added that the current government under President Raeisi has paid serious attention and commitment to the development of relations and the implementation of the agreements. For that purpose, at the earliest opportunity, the necessary measures and exchange of delegations will be done to draw the roadmap for relations between the two countries, he added.

He also referred to Iran's capabilities in the fields of health, agriculture, industry, knowledge and also the exports of technical and engineering services and announced Tehran's readiness to cooperate with Ghana in those areas.

Amir-Abdollahian also appreciated the efforts of the Iranian agriculture ministry as the chair of the Joint Commission and expressed hope that the two nations will see the further development of relations.

The foreign minister also pointed to significant Iran's experiences in the field of combating terrorism and extremism in the region, and expressed Tehran's readiness to cooperate in that field, given that this issue is one of the concerns of African countries. He notably announced the preparedness to cooperate with Ghana in the field of information and intelligence exchange.

Furthermore, the Iranian minister said that Ghana national football team has qualified for the Qatar World Cup, and the team and its fans can go to Iranian Kish Island and use its suitable infrastructure and nice weather as the island is located close to Qatar.

Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, expressed appreciation for Iran's support to his country and its people in the fields of agriculture, health and education, and called for strengthening and expanding cooperation in other fields, including maritime and air transportation and the launch of direct flights to develop tourism industry, especially medical tourism.

Referring to the capacities and potentials of the West Africa region, the Ghanaian minister said that his country is the gateway to that region and the development of relations with other neighboring countries.

He also welcomed the Foreign Minister's proposals for the development of relations, while emphasizing the importance of exchange of delegation, he invited our the Iranian foreign minister to visit Ghana.

In the end, referring to the good and growing relations between the two countries, the Ghanaian minister announced his country's readiness to develop relations in all fields, especially in the aforementioned areas.

KI