Apr 18, 2022

Iran exports to S Africa hits 500% growth last year: TPOI

TEHRAN, Apr. 18 (MNA) – Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) said that Iran’s export of non-oil products to South Africa in previous Iranian calendar year in 1400 (from March 21, 2021 to March 20, 2022) registered a dramatic 500% hike.

Alireza Peyman-Pak made the remarks on Monday and emphasized that country’s exports to South Africa in previous year showed a considerable growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

He put the value of Iran’s export of products to South Africa last year at $48 billion while the country imported $53 billion worth of products from South Africa.

Accordingly, Iran’s trade with foreign countries exceeded $100 billion in this period, Peyman-Pak added.

Turning to the country’s foreign trade growth last year, the TPOI chief added that the country registered considerable growth in the field of export of petrochemicals, food products, etc.

He then referred to Iran’s export of products to neighboring states last year and stressed that Iran’s export of products to Sultanate of Oman, Turkey and Indonesia recorded a 65, 140 and 70 percent hike respectively in the past year.

Iran’s exports to Ghana increased in this period in a way that Iran’s export of products to South Africa registered a 500 percent growth last year, he noted.

