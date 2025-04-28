Pakistani min. threatens India with nuclear missile strike

Speaking in Rawalpindi, Abbasi emphasized that Pakistan’s 130 nuclear weapons are not mere "models" but powerful deterrents aimed directly at India, Hindustan Times reported.

India and Pakistan are locked in escalating clashes along the Line of Control. After the Kashmir attack, military action is possible but comes with huge risks, Indian media said.

Fresh firing was reported from Kupwara and Poonch sectors, marking Pakistan’s first targeted provocation in Jammu division since tensions rose after the Pahalgam terror attack. Indian forces responded swiftly, amid fears that India is preparing a major retaliation. As heavy gunfire exchanges continue across North Kashmir, the fragile ceasefire pact is now severely strained.

MNA