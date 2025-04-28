Aliyev stresses ties expansion with Iran in all areas

The Azeri president made the remarks in a meeting of joint meeting of Iranian and Azerbaijani delegations chaired by him and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian in Baku on Monday.

"Certainly, this development of relations will serve the interests of the two brotherly nations," said Aliyev.

"I hope that with the special directives and instructions of the two presidents of Iran and Azerbaijan, our relations will gain special momentum," he also said.

The Iranian president, for his part, said that the Iranian delegation is in Baku "to strengthen the ties, unity, and cohesion between us and you."

MNA