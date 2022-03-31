4 Zionists injured in Palestinian operation in WB

The Palestinian young man was martyred by the Zionist forces.

Earlier on Thursday, two Palestinians were shot dead and seven others were wounded by Zionist militants in the northern West Bank.

As martyrdom operations by Palestinians against the occupying Zionists continue deep inside the occupied lands, a Palestinian by the name of Diaa Hamarsheh carried out an operation with a rifle and killed at least five Zionists in a suburb outside the Israeli regime capital of Tel Aviv on Tuesday.

