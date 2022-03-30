Hamas hails latest martyrdom operation in occupied Palestine

Issuing a statement, Ismail Haniyeh congratulated the Palestinian martyrdom operation in eastern Tel Aviv which led to the killing of five Zionists.

The statement reads, "The Palestinian people and the freedmen of the nation are proud of the heroic operation of Diaa Hamarsheh. With this operation, he struck the whole structure of the Zionist regime and redrawn the map of the homeland on the eve of Earth Day, which has kept alive the spirit of protecting this blessed land among the Palestinian people."

"With his operation, Hamarsheh delivered the message that the future is in the hands of the legitimate owners of the land of Palestine, not the Zionist regime or the compromisers and those who are in harmony with this regime," the statement follows.

The statement adds that the Palestinian people, who are rising such heroes in the Jenin and the Negev have not yet sheathed the holy sword in Gaza last Ramadan, and are emphasizing that generations of the Palestinian people will not accept surrender at any cost.

Haniyeh also stated that the operation was the heroic, legitimate, and moral resistance that will end the occupation, disintegrate the Zionist settlements and remove its heavy burden from the hearts of the Palestinian nation and allows the Palestinians to return to their occupied homeland.

As martyrdom operations by Palestinians against the occupying Zionists continue deep inside the occupied lands, a Palestinian by the name of Diaa Hamarsheh carried out an operation with a rifle and killed at least five Zionists in a suburb outside the Israeli regime capital of Tel Aviv on Tuesday.

