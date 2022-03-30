Two new attempted Palestinian ops reported in occupied Quds

According to the Palestinian Shahab news agency, the Zionist regime's media reported that two Palestinians were trying to carry out an operation with knives in the "Mohani Yehuda" market in the occupied West Quds that led to intensified security measures in the area by the Israeli security forces.

Some Zionist media also reported that the new attempted martyrdom operations came after the Tuesday martyrdom operation by a Palestinian that killed 5 Zionists.

The reports also added that the perpetrators behind today's attempted operations were shot by the Israeli soldiers and then arrested.

The new operation comes as five Zionists were killed last night in a selfless operation by a 26-year-old Palestinian in the suburb of Tel Aviv.