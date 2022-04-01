Zionist regime's efforts to stabilize its security will fail

Fortunately, thanks to God and the efforts of all the armed and intelligence forces of the country, the country enjoys stable security, and this stable security has provided a suitable platform for economic, social, cultural and political activities, Esmaeil Khatib said on Friday.

The Americans have incurred enormous costs to counter the Islamic Revolution and are now leaving the region in disgrace, added Khatib, saying that the Zionist regime, too, does futile efforts for stabilizing its security that will fail.

