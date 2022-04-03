Any Israeli crimes to receive harsher response: Palestinians

In a joint statement on Sunday, the start of the holy month of Ramadan, Palestinian groups stressed the need to continue their actions with a variety of methods and tools and to strengthen the resistance against the Israeli regime.

The statement from Palestinian Resistance Groups reads, "Until the Palestinian people are liberated, the occupying regime of holy Quds will see no security or stability."

The statement congratulated the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan and called on the Palestinian people and groups to show greater social solidarity and unity during the holy month.

The Palestinian resistance groups further called on the international community, especially the United States and the West, to abandon dual standards and hypocratical policies and to recognize the full rights of the Palestinian people.

