  1. World
  2. Middle East
Mar 31, 2022, 11:31 AM

Zionists kill 3, wound at least 7 Palestinians in Jenin camp

Zionists kill 3, wound at least 7 Palestinians in Jenin camp

TEHRAN, Mar. 31 (MNA) – Israeli regime's forces on Thursday morning raided the Jenin camp and martyred three young Palestinians.

The Israeli regime's army used dozens of military vehicles and other weapons in the raid on the Jenin camp; Its snipers were also stationed on the rooftops of Palestinian homes, Arab 48 website reported on Thursday.

Zionist forces surrounded Palestinian settlements and called on people to  evacuate their homes.

According to the reports, at least 7 Palestinians were injured during the clashes.

The Zionist forces also fired tear gas near the Jenin State Hospital to disrupt the treatment of the injured.

The raid on Jenin camp comes at a time that Tel Aviv officials recently claimed that they would provide more facilities for the Palestinians as Ramadan approaches.

MP/FNA14010111000144

News Code 185214
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/185214/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News