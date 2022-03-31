Zionists kill 3, wound at least 7 Palestinians in Jenin camp

The Israeli regime's army used dozens of military vehicles and other weapons in the raid on the Jenin camp; Its snipers were also stationed on the rooftops of Palestinian homes, Arab 48 website reported on Thursday.

Zionist forces surrounded Palestinian settlements and called on people to evacuate their homes.

According to the reports, at least 7 Palestinians were injured during the clashes.

The Zionist forces also fired tear gas near the Jenin State Hospital to disrupt the treatment of the injured.

The raid on Jenin camp comes at a time that Tel Aviv officials recently claimed that they would provide more facilities for the Palestinians as Ramadan approaches.

