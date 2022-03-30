Hezbollah praises recent Palestinian martyrdom operations

In a statement on Wednesday, the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah offered congratulations to the Palestinian people and its heroic fighters for slapping the Zionist enemy firmly deep inside the occupied territories.

"This brave operation in the suburb of Tel Aviv proved that there is no safe place for the occupying settlers and the regime's troops anywhere in the holy Palestinian land," Hezbollah's statement reads.

The statement also said that the recent three martyrdom operations also showed the resolve of the Palestinians to defend themselves and liberate their occupied lands.

It also condemns the recent the Israeli regime-hosted meetig with 4 Arab states in the occupied lands, stressing that such meeting will not change the decision of the Palestinians and the freedom-seekers in the world to contniue Jihad and resistance until the destruction of the Zionist entity.

A Palestinian gunman by the name of Diaa Hamarsheh carried out a martyrdom operation to kill at least five Zionists in a suburb of Tel Aviv on Tuesday. The shooting was the third targeted operation carried out by Palestinians in the occupied Palestinian lands under the control of the Zionist regime in the past eight days.

MNA/FNA14010110000165