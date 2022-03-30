Iran opposes unilateral actions, sanctions against Russia

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov held a bilateral meeting in China on the sidelines of Afghanistan meeting in Tunxi city on Wednesday.

The Iranian minister expressed his happiness with the meeting with Lavrov which took place in a matter of few weeks after their meeting in Moscow recently and said that "We are happy that the relations between Iran and Russia are on the right path. I would like to emphasize once again that we oppose the imposition of sanctions and unilateral measures against Russia."

"I was informed that progress is being made in the developments in Ukraine towards political dialogue. I hope to inform you about various issues in tonight's talks and to hear the latest developments from you as well," Amir-Abdollahian told Lavrov.

"Once again, I would like to emphasize the important and privileged relations between the two countries," he added.

The Russian FM for his part, expressed his happiness with the meeting, adding that "We are interested in increasing all-out cooperation in all fields with our neighbors, especially Iran, and especially in fields such as the Caspian Sea."

Lavrov also pointed out that "Our contacts and interactions are of great importance, and our bilateral relations have an impact on the new order of international relations. We are witnessing an era when some parties are seeking to review the UN structure and Charter. We see that Western partners are trying to breach the independence and sovereignty and the principle of non-interference in the affairs of other countries. One of the tools in the hands of those countries is sanctions."

The Russian Foreign Minister went on to say that "in relations with neighbors and friends, we are trying to condemn these unilateral and illegal sanctions in the first place, and secondly to take effective measures."

The Iranian Foreign Minister had also met with the Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, Qatar, Indonesia and Turkmenistan on the sidelines of the China-hosted meeting on Afghanistan.

