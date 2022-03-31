Iran attaches great importance to relations with Uzbekistan

Expressing satisfaction with the growing relations between the two countries, Amir-Abdollahian said that the Islamic Republic of Iran attaches special importance to relations with Uzbekistan.

He also congratulated Nowruz to the Uzbek deputy prime minister.

The Iranian top diplomat went on to say that he hopes the continuation of holding the Joint Economic Commission of Iran and Uzbekistan results in further expanding Tehran-Tashkent relations.

Stressing that the policy of the new Iranian government focuses on Asian countries and Iranian neighbors, Amir-Abdollahian added that Uzbekistan has a special status in Iran's foreign policy.

