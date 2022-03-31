  1. Politics
Amir-Abdollahian, Wang Yi discuss Iran-China ties

TEHRAN, Mar. 31 (MNA) – Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the 3rd foreign ministers meeting of Afghanistan's neighboring countries underway in China on Thursday.

Appreciating China for hosting the 3rd Afghanistan meeting after Pakistan and Iran, Amir-Abdollahian expressed his eagerness to discuss Iran-China bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest with Wang Yi.

The Iranian foreign minister also congratulated his Chinese counterpart on the successful holding of the Olympic and Winter Paralympic Games.

Noting that Tehran-Beijing relations have various and wide dimensions, the Iranian top diplomat said, "Fortunately, in the past months, a lot of progress has been made in various aspects of the relations between the two countries."

Iran and China today are mutually reviewing bilateral, regional and international issues, according to Amir-Abdollahian.

