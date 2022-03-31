  1. Politics
Mar 31, 2022, 2:27 PM

Amir-Abdollahian holds meeting with Taliban FM in China

TEHRAN, Mar. 31 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Thursday met with Taliban's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on the sidelines of the Afghanistan meeting underway in China.

Amir-Abdollahian and Muttaqi also had a short talk before the start of the Afghanistan meeting.

The Iranian FM on Wednesday held meetings with his counterparts from Russia, Indonesia, Qatar, and Pakistan, and Uzbekistan.

The Iranian top diplomat has said in his remarks upon arriving in China that Afghanistan deserves more attention from the international community.

Iran and China reaffirm their support for independence, national unity, and the people's right to self-determination, and hope to see a stable, developed, and interactive Afghanistan, he added.

Speaking at the China-hosted meeting on Thursday, Amir-Abdollahian stressed the need for establishing a regional mechanism to help Afghanistan while reiterating the call for an inclusive government in the country.

