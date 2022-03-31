Iran FM stresses formation of regional fund to help Afghans

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian addressed the third foreign ministers meeting of Afghanistan's neighboring countries which is taking place in Tunxi, in China on March 30-31 on Thurday.

The top Iranian diplomat called for establishing a mechanism within the region and a monetary fund to support the people of Afghanistan as a necessity while also reiterating the call for the formation of an inclusive national government in the impoverished country.

This item is being updated...

KI