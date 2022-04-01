  1. Politics
Pakistan summons US envoy over meddling in internal affairs

TEHRAN, Apr. 01 (MNA) – Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned the acting US charge d'affaires to lodge a strong protest over Washington’s meddling in the internal affairs of the country.

Pakistani media, citing diplomatic sources, said on Thursday that the senior US diplomat was handed over the protest note for the language used by an American official during a formal communication regarding a no-confidence motion in Pakistan’s parliament aimed at ousting Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The English-language Dawn newspaper said the US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, Donald Lu, had in a meeting with Pakistan’s envoy Asad Majeed warned that there could be implications if Khan survived the opposition’s no-confidence motion on April 3.

A Pakistani foreign office official confirmed that a "demarche" was handed over to the acting US envoy in Islamabad, adding that Washington was told that the use of such undiplomatic language was unacceptable.

