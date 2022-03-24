Iran-Syria ties ‘privileged, strategic’: Amir-Abdollahian

Speaking in his meeting with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad in Damascus, capital of Syria, on Thursday, Amir-Abdollahian reiterated that relations between the two countries of Iran and Syria are at the highest level.

During the meeting, ways to develop relations and cooperation between the two countries, regional developments and international management were discussed.

Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the consecutive contacts between senior officials of the two countries in various levels and assessed the relations between Iran and Syria ‘strategic and privileged’.

While emphasizing the role of two countries' foreign ministries in pursuing agreements for finalization, he said, “We must activate the facilities of the two countries in the field of trade and economic cooperation, so that economic relations and volume of trade relations between the two countries reach proper situation.”

In this regard, in addition to the implementation of previous agreements, new areas of cooperation should also be considered on the agenda, he added.

Syrian foreign minister, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with very close stances of the countries in the face regional crises and stated that the two countries of Iran and Syria have always had the same positions on the Resistance Front.

Mekdad assessed the results of Astana peace process in resolving Syrian issue ‘very positive’.

