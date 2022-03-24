  1. Politics
Iran FM meets Syria’s Natl. Security Adviser for mutual talks

TEHRAN, Mar. 24 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Wednesday afternoon met with Syria’s National Security Advisor Ali Mamluk in Damascus and discussed bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests.

During the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian referred to the Islamic republic of Iran’s efforts to fight terrorism and extremist currents in the region and underlined the continued support of the country for the government and people of Syria.
Syria’s National Security Advisor, for his part, also underscored Iran’s key role in stabilizing the region and fighting against terrorist groups.
Ali Mamluk pointed to Martyr General Qassem Soleimani’s outstanding role in the fight against terrorism in this country. 

