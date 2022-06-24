  1. Politics
Russia's Putin to visit Iran for bilateral talk: Kremlin

TEHRAN, Jun. 24 (MNA) – Russian President Vladimir Putin will certainly visit Iran at some point, but the exact date of this visit is yet unknown, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced on Friday.

"He will certainly [go there] over time, but exact dates are yet to be determined," the spokesman said, when asked to comment on the possibility of Putin visiting Iran and participating in an Astana format summit.

On Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian expressed hope that the Iran-Russia-Turkey Summit will eventually convene in Tehran, TASS news agency reported.

Plans to hold such a meeting were announced even before the novel coronavirus pandemic, but the event had to be postponed many times since.

