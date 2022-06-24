Russia's Putin to visit Iran for bilateral talk: Kremlin

"He will certainly [go there] over time, but exact dates are yet to be determined," the spokesman said, when asked to comment on the possibility of Putin visiting Iran and participating in an Astana format summit.

On Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian expressed hope that the Iran-Russia-Turkey Summit will eventually convene in Tehran, TASS news agency reported.

Plans to hold such a meeting were announced even before the novel coronavirus pandemic, but the event had to be postponed many times since.

