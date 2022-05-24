  1. Politics
Iranian, Syrian FMs stress strengthening bilateral coop.

TEHRAN, May 24 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in his telephone conversation with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad on Tuesday emphasized the need for strengthening mutual cooperation.

During the phone talk, the two sides discussed bilateral ties, issues of mutual interests and latest developments in the region and world.

Amir-Abdollahian described relations between Syria and Iran “deep- rooted and strategic” and stressed his country’s support for Syria and its people and Iran’s determination to provide necessary assistance to Syria to overcome the negative impacts of the Western coercive measures imposed on the country.

“Syria and Iran are standing in one trench in the face of Western plans aimed at undermining the security and stability of the region,” Amir-Abdollahian said.

Syrian Foreign Minister, for his part, expressed satisfaction over the development of relations between the two countries and the importance of pushing them forwards in the political, economic and scientific fields, stressing Syria’s appreciation for Iran’s continued support.

