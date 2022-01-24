Syrian FM hopes Vienna talks on Iran's sanctions successful

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad made the comments in a meeting with the Iranian Ambassador Mehdi Sobhani in Damascus on Monday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and the latest regional and international developments.

Praising Iran's role in supporting the Syrian people and government in the fight against terrorists and their international backers, the Syrian Foreign Minister described the willingness of the two countries' politicians as a good ground to expand relations between the two countries, especially in the economic field.

Praising the Islamic Republic's active diplomacy, Mekdad also expressed hope that the Vienna talks would succeed and that the oppressive US sanctions on the Iranian people and government would be lifted.

Sobhani, for his part, stressed the readiness of the Iranian side to implement the agreements between the two countries and expressed hope that the relations between the two countries will grow more than before.

KI/FNA14001104000744