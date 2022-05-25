‘Astana’ meeting on Syria to be held in June  

Kazakhstan has sent invitation letters to Turkey, Russia, Iran as guarantor countries and the rest of the Syrian parties to participate in the 18th round of Astana meeting.

Spokesperson for Kazakh Foreign Ministry in a press conference said that the next round of Astana meeting on Syria will be held in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan on June 14-16, 2022.

Invitation letters have been sent to all countries sponsoring Astana Peace Process as well as other participants.

Some 17 meetings have been held, two of which were held in the Russian city of Sochi.

The 17th Astana format on Syria was held for two days in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan on Tuesday December 21, 2021 with the participation of delegations from Iran, Russia, Turkey, Syria.

The participants in the 17th session of the Astana process stressed the need to stop the Zionist regime's military attacks on Syria.

