Syrian FM appreciates Iran’s support for its govt., people

He made the remarks in a meeting with Ali Asghar Khaji, a special assistant to Iran's foreign minister for special political affairs, in Syrian capital Damascus on Monday and thanked unsparing efforts of Iran in supporting Syrian government and people in political and economic fields.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the development of cooperation between the two countries, latest developments in Syria, the developments in Ukraine, continuation of Astana Peace Process and Syria’s Constitutional Committee.

Islamic Republic of Iran will stand by Syrian government and people and policy of isolation for Syria has doomed to failure, Khaji emphasized.

He went on to say that Iran will make its utmost effort to strengthen Syrian-Syrian national dialogue, return of refugees and reconstruction of this country.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Khaji pointed to Astana Peace Talks and stated that holding of meeting of foreign ministers as well as summit of countries as guarantor of Astana Peace Talks in Tehran is being pursued.

Syrian foreign minister, for his part, said that considering the strategic relations between Iran and Syria, consultations between the two countries will always continue vigorously.

Ali Asghar Khaji Special Assistant to Iranian Foreign Minister for Special Political Affairs visited Syria on Monday at the head of a high-ranking political delegation.

