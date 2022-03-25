Iran keen on developing ties with Lebanon in all fields

He made the remarks in his meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati in Beirut on Thursday and reiterated that Islamic Republic of Iran is keen to expand its relations with Lebanon in all areas.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on the development of trade cooperation and expansion of relations in other fields.

Lebanese prime minister termed high capacities and potentials of the two countries of Iran and Lebanon for expansion of bilateral ties “unique and excellent”.

Visiting Iranian foreign minister also met and held talks with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib in Beirut.

Turning to the history of constructive cooperation between Iran and Lebanon, Amir-Abdollahian stated that development of economic, cultural and political interactions has been effective in maintaining sustainable security in the region.

In negotiations for the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions, Islamic Republic of Iran, while emphasizing the achievement of demands for its rights, will not cross its red lines which is the non-violation of the interests and rights of people of the country, he said, adding, “We are optimistic and serious about the outcome of Vienna talks.”

He emphasized readiness of private sector of Iran for the construction of two 1,000-megawatt power plants and removal of electricity problem facing this country.

Lebanese foreign minister, for his part, stressed the need for boosting level of cooperation between Iran and Lebanon.

In the second leg of his regional trip, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Lebanese capital of Beirut on Thursday after visiting Syrian capital of Damascus.

