Russia says next Astana meeting on Syria to be held late May

"Yes, I hope that the next meeting on Syria in the Astana format will take place in Nur-Sultan shortly. It has been preliminary scheduled before the beginning of summer, for the end of May. I hope that it will take place," Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Thursday, TASS reported.

"We already discussed this with partners - Iran and Turkey as the guarantors of the Astana process plus with the Syrian government and opposition delegations," Bogdanov said.

The previous international meeting on Syria in the Astana format was held in Nur-Sultan on December 21-22, 2021.

