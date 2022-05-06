  1. Politics
May 6, 2022, 9:45 AM

Russia says next Astana meeting on Syria to be held late May

Russia says next Astana meeting on Syria to be held late May

TEHRAN, May 06 (MNA) – Special Russian Presidential Representative for the Middle East and African Countries said that next international meeting on Syria in the Astana format is planned for the end of May in Nur-Sultan, capital of Kazakhstan.

"Yes, I hope that the next meeting on Syria in the Astana format will take place in Nur-Sultan shortly. It has been preliminary scheduled before the beginning of summer, for the end of May. I hope that it will take place," Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Thursday, TASS reported.

"We already discussed this with partners - Iran and Turkey as the guarantors of the Astana process plus with the Syrian government and opposition delegations," Bogdanov said.

The previous international meeting on Syria in the Astana format was held in Nur-Sultan on December 21-22, 2021.

MA/PR

News Code 186467
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/186467/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News