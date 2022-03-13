No final agreed upon texts in Vienna negotiations yet

"I'm surprised that some journalists seem to think the Vienna talks are concluded," Mohammad Marandi on Sunday wrote in a tweet, adding, "There is no final agreed upon text yet."

"We're near the finish line and the US and E3 need to stop dragging their feet like children," he added.

The negotiators in Vienna have reached the final stages of discussions to restore the so-called JCPOA deal but the EU coordinator of the talks Josep Borrell said in a statement on Friday that has been paused due to external factors.

Referring to the pause in ongoing Vienna talks, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said that the pause could be momentum for resolving any remaining issue and final return.

"No external factor will affect our joint will to go forward for a collective agreement," Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

Speaking with his Qatari counterpart on a phone call, the Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian criticized the US for bringing up new issues and stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran is seriously working to reach a good, strong and lasting agreement.

