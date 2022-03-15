Iran has experience of foiling, countering US sanctions

Speaking in a specialized meeting to review the consequences of oppressive US sanctions imposed against Iran, held at Iranian Foreign Ministry on Monday as headed by Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Mohsen Rezaei reiterated that Iran has gained a lot of experience in neutralizing and confronting US sanctions.

In the meeting, dire inhumane consequences of oppressive and cruel US sanctions imposed on people of those sanctioned countries were briefly discussed.

Rezaei then pointed to the unilateral US withdrawal from Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, in May 2018 and said that the United States wants Iran to abide by its commitments under JCPOA while it does not entitle itself to live up to the obligations that former US government under Trump has already accepted and committed.

By taking necessary political measures, the US government must show in practice that it is seriously determined to return to JCPOA in line with complying with all its JCPOA commitments, he emphasized.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, for his part, emphasized that oppressive and unilateral US sanctions are against all international norms and human rights principles that have been imposed against independent and freedom-seeking nations.

The Iranian government will continue Vienna talks with its power and logic in line with neutralizing sanctions and removing anti-Iranian sanctions he stressed.

MA/IRN84684339