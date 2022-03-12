Iran reserves right to self-defense against Israeli terrorism

“The Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its inherent right to self-defense, under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, to respond to such criminal act whenever it deems appropriate,” Iran’s Permanent Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi wrote in letters to the UN secretary-general and the world body’s Security Council on Thursday.

Following is the full text of the letter:

"In the early morning of Monday, March 7, 2022, the Israeli regime in flagrant violation of sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic launched missile attacks against an area north of Damascus, resulting in the martyrdom of two Iranian forces who were advising the Syrian military forces in its counter-terrorism efforts in Syria.

It should be noted that the Iranian advisory forces are present in Syria at the Syrian government's official request and the invitation to provide advisory services to assist the Syrian military forces to combat terrorism, specifically the terrorist group ISIS.

Iran considers the recent Israeli terrorist attack as a highly provocative and deliberate act intended at increasing tensions to an uncontrolled level and disrupting coordination among those fighting terrorism in the region, particularly ISIS.

This provocative and criminal act is in violation of international law and the United Nations Charter and entails criminal responsibility for the Israeli regime and all who aided, abetted, or otherwise assisted and supported the preparation or execution of this terrorist act in any way, directly or indirectly.

The international community in general and the Security Council, in particular, must firmly condemn such provocative and criminal acts and hold the Israeli regime accountable for its unlawful actions, which pose a serious threat to international peace and security.

Iran has long been at the forefront of the fight against terrorism and extremism and is determined, in accordance with its rights and obligations under international law, to continue its fight against terrorist organisations in the region until they are totally eradicated.

While recognizing that the Israeli regime is fully responsible for all the consequences of these criminal acts, and seriously warning the regime about taking further adventuristic and malevolent measures, the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its inherent right to self-defence, under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, to respond to such criminal act whenever it deems appropriate.

I should be grateful if the present letter could be circulated as a document of the Security Council."

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has named the two martyrs as Colonel Ehsan Karbalayi-Poor and Colonel Morteza Saeed-Nezhad, saying they were killed in a missile attack by the Israeli regime on the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus on Monday.

“Undoubtedly, the Zionist regime will pay the price of this atrocity,” the IRGC's Public Relations Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Later, the spokesman of the IRGC said the Israeli regime would be dealt with decisively for killing the advisors. “The Zionist enemy knows that it will not benefit from such crimes and will receive decisive responses,” Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif said on Wednesday.

