IRGC confirms hitting Israeli centers in Erbil with missiles

Referring to the targeting of the Mossad training centers in Erbil by precision-guided missiles, the IRGC General Public Relations in a statement stressed that the repetition of any evil act of the Zionists will face harsh, decisive and destructive responses.

"Following the recent crimes of the Zionist regime and the previous announcement that the crimes and evil acts of this regime will not go unanswered, last night, the strategic center for conspiracy and evil acts of the Zionists was targeted with precision-guided missiles of the IRGC.

Once again, we warn the Zionist regime that the repetition of any evil act will face harsh, decisive and destructive responses.

We also assure the great nation of Iran that the security and peace of the Islamic homeland is the red line of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran and they will not allow anyone to threaten or attack it," the statement read.

Iraqi media on early Sunday reported that Washington’s new consulate building and two advanced training centers run by the Zionist regime's spy agency, Mossad, in Erbil have been targeted in the missile attack.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) vowed to avenge the martyrdom of two of its advisors at the hands of the Israeli regime during a recent attack on the countryside of the Syrian capital of Damascus.

“Undoubtedly, the Zionist regime will pay the price of this atrocity,” the IRGC's Public Relations Office said in a statement.

