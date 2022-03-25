Iran’s position on crises happening in world is clear

Speaking in his meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Beirut on Thursday evening, he expounded on Iran’s clear position in the face of the developments happening in the world including Ukraine.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on a wide range of issues on bilateral, regional and international levels.

Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the high technical and engineering capacities of the country and stipulated that Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to cooperate with Lebanon in meeting needs of this country in the fields of energy including electricity and gas supply fields.

Referring to the special emphasis of Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi on the need to implement agreements with other countries, he said that Iran is ready to develop mutual economic and trade cooperation with Lebanon in all fields.

Regarding regional and international developments, Amir-Abdollahian stated, “In the current crises in the world, including recent developments in Ukraine, position of the Islamic Republic of Iran is clear without being influenced by foreign actors. We oppose the war in Afghanistan, Yemen or Ukraine, and at the same time, imposition of unilateral sanctions by Western countries against countries is unacceptable.”

Islamic Republic of Iran encourages settlement and cessation of current developments in Ukraine through political negotiations, he emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the trend of current negotiations in Vienna and stressed that Iran is serious to reach a good and lasting agreement while it does not want to prolong the negotiation process.

Lebanese Parliament Speaker, for his turn, pointed to the shortage of energy of electricity in Lebanon and stated, “After Islamic Republic of Iran fulfilled its promise to send fuel to Lebanon, which showed Iran's support and assistance in the difficult situation of our country, the United States, despite pretending to try to mobilize the gas transmission line project and supply the energy needed by Lebanon, has not kept its promises so far.”

Nabih Berri lashed out at heinous move taken by some Arab states in normalizing relations with the Zionist regime.

He described Iran as the main source of resistance in the region and the inspiration of resistance movements in the world.

