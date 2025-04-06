Iran purchases 2 tons of gold from China in Jan. and Feb.

China Customs has released its statistics for trade with Iran, saying that Iran has imported 2,250 kilograms of gold worth $201 million from China in the past two months since the start of this year.

The volume of trade exchanges between Iran and China reached $2.214 billion in the first two months of 2025 , showing 23% decrease compared to the same period in 2024. In January and February 2024, this figure was recorded to be $2.884 billion.

China's exports to Iran also fell 28% to $1.474 billion from $2.052 billion last year. Moreover, China's imports from Iran dropped 11% to $740 million, down from $832 million in the first two months of 2024.

Iran imported 2,250 kig of raw gold worth $201 million from China during this period, while no such imports were done last year.

The Chinese have stored 3,100 tons of gold, according to the latest update, making them the fourth country in the world in terms of gold reserves.

MNA/FNA