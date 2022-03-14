Iran nuclear deal with West 'close' to finalized: Sherman

"Well, I think it’s close, and we would like all of the parties – including Russia, which has indicated it’s got some concerns – to bring this to a close," said Sherman about the ongoing Vienna talks between Iran and the P4 + 1 group in an interview with FOX News.

The US Deputy Secretary of State added in the continuation of the policy of fear about the progress of Iran's peaceful nuclear program, "We are very concerned about what Iran is doing, but imagine these Iranians with a nuclear weapon. We need to get that off the table so we can address their behavior in the Middle East, and we will do all of the above, but first, we’ve got to get this deal. And it is not yet closed."

"If Iran has a nuclear weapon, its ability to project power into the Middle East and to deter us, our allies and partners, is enormous. So President Biden believes very strongly, as does Secretary Blinken, as do I, that we need to make sure that Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon, and then we also need to deal with their behavior in the region," Sherman claimed.

"But first we’ve got to make sure that they cannot obtain a nuclear weapon," said Sherman a possible deal ahead.

Without talking about Washington's commitment to return to the JCPOA, she claimed, "We are urging all parties to do what they need to, and there’s a lot of onus on Iran to decide whether in fact it wants to move forward or not, come into compliance and ensure that Iran never has a nuclear weapon."

The claims come while Tehran has repeatedly announced that it has no intention to build nuclear weapons as it has been banned by a religious Fatwa of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei.

