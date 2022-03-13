If West shows goodwill, good agreement is within reach

Speaking after a parliament session on Sunday while talking to reporters, Mahmoud Abbaszadeh Meshkini, Spokesman for Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said, "Today's meeting was held without guests and on the Vienna talks and its various scenarios. We still believe that the technical issues of the negotiations have been resolved and the political issues are the subject of the Vienna talks now."

"The pause in the talks is natural", Meshkini said, adding "Negotiators must be present in their respective capitals to make political decisions."

"If the Westerners show goodwill and seriousness, a good agreement will be reached, otherwise the Islamic Republic of Iran will not give in to pressures to accept a bad agreement," the senior lawmaker added.

He further noted that the foreign minister, as well as the top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani, could be invited to the Parliament to discuss the Vienna talks in the coming days.

