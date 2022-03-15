IRGC Quds Force commander says Erbil attack was decisive

Speaking on Tuesday in a meeting with a group of the IRGC Quds Force commanders, Brigadier General Esmaeil Ghaani pointed to the recent missile n an Israeli base in Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan as a decisive action that taught a good lesson to the regime.

"The criminal Zionist regime, which once chanted slogans from the Nile to the Euphrates, is now so humiliated that they sleep in fear and are shaking with fear at night, worried that they will wake up and lose part of their occupied territories," General Ghaani said.

He added that the attack was a show of force by the IRGC which also showed the fact that how fragile the Israeli regime is.

The senior IRGC commander also recalled a speech by the Hezbollah leader Hassan Nassrallah, saying that the Israeli regime's air defense known as the Iron Dome cannot intercept the Hezbollah's drones that fly deep over the occupied territories as a sign of a collapsing regime.

He also pointed to the Ukraine issue and said that as the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Khamenei put it, Ukraine fell victim to the incapable, weak and dishonest United States.

Elsewhere, he praised the Yemeni resistance against the aggressors by relying on domestic resources.

MNA