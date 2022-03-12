Iran, Qatar FMs discuss regional issues, ties, Vienna talks

According to a readout of the phone call released by the Iranian foreign ministry, tn this telephone call, the two top diplomats stressed the need to seriously follow up on the agreements reached during the recent visit of the Iranian President to Doha in his meeting with the Emir of Qatar.

Regarding the Vienna talks, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian criticized the US for bringing up new issues and stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran is seriously working to reach a good, strong and lasting agreement.

The Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, for his part, stressed the importance of Tehran-Doha relations and the positive outcomes of President Reisi's recent visit to Qatar, calling the efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran and all parties important in reaching an agreement in Vienna.

