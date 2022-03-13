Qatari foreign minister to visit Moscow over Iran, Ukraine

The meeting is organized to hold talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal stalled and Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Republic World reported.

Al Thani could also potentially meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On Saturday, Al Thani spoke to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on the matter of Vienna negotiations. He further aims to speak to Ukraine’s foreign minister before his visit to Moscow. The trip comes after his visits last week to France and Germany, where he discussed both the Iranian deal known as JCPOA and Russia's operation in Ukraine with his counterparts there.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, during the phone call with his Qatari counterpart, criticized the US for bringing up new issues and stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran is seriously working to reach a good, strong and lasting agreement.

The negotiators in Vienna have reached the final stages of discussions to restore the so-called JCPOA deal but the EU coordinator of the talks Josep Borrell said in a statement on Friday that has been paused due to external factors.

Referring to the pause in ongoing Vienna talks, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said that the pause could be momentum for resolving any remaining issue and final return.

"No external factor will affect our joint will to go forward for a collective agreement," Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

MP/PR