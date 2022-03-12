E3 claims fair agreement on table in Vienna, blames Russia

In a joint statement the so-called E3 European parties to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal or the so-called JCPOA warned Russia that its demands to have its trade guaranteed with Iran risked the collapse of an almost-completed nuclear deal, according to Reuters.

The negotiators in Vienna have reached the final stages of discussions to restore the so-called JCPOA deal but the EU coordinator of the talks Josep Borrell said in a statement on Friday that has been paused due to external factors.

"Nobody should seek to exploit JCPOA negotiations to obtain assurances that are separate to the JCPOA," France, Britain and Germany - - said in a joint statement.

The E3 seeks to blame Russia for the pause in the talks while ignoring the counterproductive role that the US plays by making new excessive demands in the final stages of the talks.

"This risks the collapse of the deal," the E3 further claimed about Russia's negative role.

The deal on the table should be concluded with the utmost urgency, they added.

Washington has already insisted it will not agree to Russia's demands which were announced by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The so-called European troika fails to blame Washington who left the deal illegally in May 2018 and still refuses to lift the sanctions on Iran in a bid to revive the deal. Meanwhile, the E3 is continuing to abide by the US sanctions in violation of the JCPOA.

