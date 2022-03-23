Iran, Qatar emphasize developing bilateral ties

Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani held a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Tuesday evening.

During the phone talk, the two sides exchanged their views on the latest status of bilateral ties, regional developments, Vienna negotiations and Ukraine crisis.

Iranian and Qatari foreign ministers also agreed on the need to further develop the already excellent bilateral ties and discussed issues of mutual interests as well as regional and international developments.

Amir-Abdollahian said in the phone talk that in Vienna negotiations, interests of Iranian nation and redlines of the Islamic Republic of Iran are the main focus of Iranian delegation.

Islamic Republic of Iran is fully ready for reaching a good, strong, and sustainable agreement, he added.

Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, for his part, appreciated the constructive role played by Iran in Vienna talks and emphasized that all sides must do their best to reach a good agreement.

MA/5452158