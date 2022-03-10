New excessive US demands hinder Vienna talks: Iran FM

In the phone call on Thursday afternoon, Josep Borrell called on both Iran and the US for more flexibility in Vienna talks.

The EU foreign policy chief added that the EU supports Iran's call for economic guarantees.

The Iranian foreign minister further said that the United States has made excessive demands recently, describing them as nonsense and an obstacle to the talks.

"There are no logical justifications for some of the new demands from the United States, and they contradict its position on a quick reaching to an agreement," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said.

"The main issues and the effective lifting of sanctions should not be influenced by US excessive demands," the top Iranian diplomat said.

He added that the US excessive demands are for domestic purposes.

"If realism rules over the behavior of all parties, we are still close to reaching a good and strong agreement," Amir-Abdollahian added.

"Some issues related to our national heroes are not negotiable," Ami-Abdollahian said in an apparent reference to the US refusal to remove the IRGC from the US terror list.

As regards the Ukraine crisis, the Iranian foreign minister emphasized that in addition to paying attention to the UN Charter, the root cause of this crisis must be studied, so that stability and security prevail in the region by stopping the war and focusing on the political solution.

KI