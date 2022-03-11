Mora says Vienna talks to resume soon to finalize agreement

Announcing a pause in the sanctions removal talks in Vienna, the EU Coordinator in Vienna talks Enrique Mora said that the negotiators will return to Vienna to finalize the agreement.

"As the EU foreign policy chief said this morning, we have to pause Vienna due to external factors," he said, adding, "As a coordinator, I can tell you that all the delegations have shown a spirit of compromise. Especially Iranian and American delegations have always taken a constructive and positive approach."

The Russian envoy to the Vienna talks Mikhail Ulyanov also told reporters that there is no deadlock in the talks.

The finalization of the agreement does not depend only on Russia, he also said, adding that there are other actors who need more time and more concerns and remaining issues have nothing to do with Russia."

Referring to the pause in ongoing Vienna talks, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said that the pause could be momentum for resolving any remaining issue and final return.

"No external factor will affect our joint will to go forward for a collective agreement," Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

"A pause in #ViennaTalks is needed, due to external factors," the EU foreign policy chief tweeted Friday.

"A final text is essentially ready and on the table," Josep Borrell said and stressed, "As coordinator, I will, with my team, continue to be in touch with all #JCPOA participants and the US to overcome the current situation and to close the agreement."

RHMFNA14001220000491